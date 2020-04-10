|
Edith Mearl Kroencke, born Oct. 20, 1917, in Hunnewell to Willis Rankin Robbins and Ellen Mary (Renard) Robbins, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the age of 102. She married John Kroencke on Feb. 8, 1936, in Hull, Ill. John was originally a farmer and became a partner of the Liberty Feed Mill in Liberty, Ill. He preceded her in death July 24, 1989. Edith was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an excellent gardener, quilter and fisherman. As Edith aged, she enjoyed playing shuffleboard, bingo and cards. Her proudest moment was volunteering her time to craft over 4,000 teddy bears (30 per month) for children at Blessing Hospital. Edith taught hard work, strength and discipline. Her life was full and long. Survivors include two daughters, Lois (Dale) Tenhouse and Ruth Ann Weisenberger; grandchildren, Lynn (David) Deters, Steven (Pam) Tenhouse, Brent (Debra) Graff, Lisa (Joe) Smith and Gina Graff; great-grandchildren, Sara Deters, Andrew (Kayla) Tenhouse, Hope Tenhouse, Heather Graff, Deven and Jaeden Smith, Alex Kaufman and MaKayla Wand. She was preceded in death by her teenage daughter, Patsy Lou, on March 28, 1959; her sister, Alice Bastian, who died at age 107; her other siblings; and her husband's siblings and spouses. A private graveside service will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Methodist Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020