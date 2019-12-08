|
Dr. Edmund F. Jansen Jr., 86, of Rollinsford, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at Watson Fields in Dover, N.H., after a period of failing health. Dr. Jansen was born June 17, 1933, in Quincy, Ill., a son of the late Edmund and Frances (Hummel) Jansen Sr. He attended St. John's Catholic School and church and graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 1951. Later, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served with the 764th Radar Squadron in St. Albans, Vt., for four years. On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Mary Sandra Jackson. She survives. Dr. Jansen graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics. He later earned his Ph.D. in economics from North Carolina State University. After graduation, he and his family moved to Lima, Peru, where he was an adviser to Peru's ministry of agriculture. Upon returning to the United States, Dr. Jansen purchased a home and farmland in Rollinsford. He was a professor of economics at the University of New Hampshire. Dr. Jansen was active on the Rollinsford School Board and was a selectman for 39 years. He also served on the Board of Directors for NH Municipal Association, Strafford Regional Planning Commission and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His Midwest and farm life upbringing remained with him throughout his life. Dr. Jansen enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with family. In addition to his wife, Dr. Jansen is survived by his daughter, Dottie (Steve) Oakes of Manchester, N.H.; sons, Richard (Carrie) of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and George (Lisa) of Rollinsford; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, with another one on the way; his brother, Eugene (Betty) of Quincy; his sister, Marilyn (George) Barry of Liberty, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Helen Jansen of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, John Jansen; and his brother, Russell Jansen. A Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 30 at St. Mary's Parish in Rollinsford. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019