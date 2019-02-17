Services Hunter Funeral Home 208 N. State St. Mendon , IL 62351 217-936-2525 Resources More Obituaries for Edmund Castle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edmund Samuel "Sam" Castle III

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Edmund Samuel "Sam" Castle III, 73, of Mendon, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at his home. Sam was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Quincy to Edmund Samuel "Bud" Castle II and Melvina Elizabeth "Liz" (Jessup) Castle. He married Karen Sue Chapman on Aug. 16, 1965, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. She survives. Sam served his country in the U.S. Army for 13 years during the Vietnam War. He was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid pinochle player and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed building model cars and loved to tinker and fix things. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and was just an overall great guy. Survivors include three children, Suzie (George) Mittermeyer, Angie (Darrell) Jansen and Samantha (Will Anderson) Castle; 10 grandchildren, Kristopher, Erin, Sarah, Luke, Brittany, Josh, Alex, Andrew, Nia and Jack; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen; and two sisters, Ginger (Paul) Durst and Patsy Owsley. Sam was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Judy Smith. "Well, Dad, I guess you've arrived at the pearly gates and found it guarded by two U.S. Marines. I know you'll be OK though, 'cause we didn't send you with your Army hat or jacket so they should let you right in without any sort of harassment. I can almost hear your reaction though: 'Karen!!! I can't get rid of these dang jarheads!!!' And if they DO give you any slack, just tell 'em the joke about Marines and what they call helicopters. They'll be immediately enamored with your audacity and usher you right on through, I guarantee it. "We'd all like to thank you for the knowledge and memories you've left behind. None of us will ever forget the capital of Alaska. (It's Juneau don't Juneau). We'll always remember the titles and authors of all of your favorite books: 'Under the Bleachers' by Seymour Butts. 'The Yellow River' by I.P. Daily. 'The Numbers Game' by Cal Q. Later. And who could ever forget "Rush to the Outhouse" by Willie Makit illustrated by Betty Wont and published by Andy Dint. Just to name a few. "And rest assured that everyone here is forever certain on the proper way to catch a red elephant. "I've gotta tell ya, though, we'll all have to continue to work at being able to tell a two-minute joke in 10 minutes, but don't be surprised if none of us are ever able to pull it off the way you could. I'm certain that everyone hearing or reading this has experienced the uncertainty that goes through their head at the beginning of one of your stories and the eight minutes of confusion wondering, 'Is this something that really happened, or is the grand lead up to a punch line that I'll never forget!' "Karen, Angela and I will make sure to pass down the proper way to follow up on an ace bid from your pinochle partner, how to watch for a lead back and give a proper Meld bid. "Your grandkids will spend the rest of their lives asking for their sandwiches to be prepared with raw toast instead of just saying bread, and they'll always know the proper etiquette to make or answer a phone call with a banana. "No one here will ever be able to think about you and not immediately have a smile come across their face and suddenly have an immediate desire to share a funny anecdote. "We love you Sam, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa." SERVICES: Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Illinois Veteran Home Activity Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon. WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries