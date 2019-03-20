QUINCY -- Edna "Pearl" Kelley, 81, formerly of Quincy, died at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born April 5, 1937, in Pea Ridge to Troy and Imogene Lamma Kindhart Sr. She married Robert L. Kelley on Aug. 18, 1960, in Quincy. He died June 26, 2000. Pearl had attended Luther Memorial Church in Quincy. She had been employed as a nanny while living in California and also baby-sat for her nieces and nephews. For the past 25 years, she had used a wheelchair, which limited her activities. Pearl was devoted to her family and loved the time she shared with them. Survivors include four children, Marty Jackson (Kelly), Susan Ames, Rodney Kelley (Traci) and Robin Kelley, all of Quincy; 14 grandchildren, Shannon Jackson, Bobbi Sue Jackson, Nikki Theodoropoulos (Bob), Jason Owen, Bryan Ames, Lauren Ames, Jamie Kelley, Ashley Kelley, Justin Kelley, Joshua Kelley, RanDale Starman, Ryanna Kelley, Nancy Friday and Ben Kelley; many loving great-grandchildren; a brother, John D. Kindhart (Dena) of Quincy; six sisters, Betty Lou Pulliam of Quincy, Rhonda Murry (Rocky) of Quincy, Shirley Lepper of Quincy, Norma Reid of Quincy, Sharon Cain (Robert) of Quincy and Barbara Carnes (Bob) of Liberty; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Lee "Bobby" Kelley; a great-grandson, Brycen Ames; a sister, Mae Daggett; and three brothers, Donald Kindhart, Richard Kindhart and Troy Kindhart Jr. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Rocky Murry conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Luther Memorial Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary