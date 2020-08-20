Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball-Davis Funeral Home - Ewing
300 N. McKinley Street
Ewing, MO 63440
(573) 494-3203
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ball-Davis Funeral Home - Ewing
300 N. McKinley Street
Ewing, MO 63440
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God Church
Ewing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Lee Olson


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Lee Olson Obituary
Edna Lee (Benner) Olson, 93, of Ewing, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown.

She was born April 12, 1927, in Lewis County to Emma Jane (Rockenfield) and James Elias Benner. She was the youngest of seven children: sisters Eva, Minna and Sarah, and brothers (John) Joel, James and (Robert) Bob. Edna met the love of her life, Claude Olson, at a basketball game, and they married June 4, 1944, in LaGrange. Claude and Edna celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in June 2019, before Claude's passing on June 20, 2019.

Edna was a longstanding member of the Ewing Assembly of God Church. Growing up in Lewis County, she met her soulmate, Claude, at a young age. After they married, she traveled with him when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Edna and Claude lived in Texas and California while Claude completed training. She lovingly supported him as he shipped out with the US Army during World War II. While living in Ewing, she worked at Irene's Cafe, later working at Moorman Manufacturing Co., and retired at the age of 57. She enjoyed traveling, camping and RVing across the Southwest, but especially loved Colorado, Texas, Florida and Arizona, visiting national and state parks as well as visiting horse racetracks. She and Claude began wintering in Florida in the fall of 1989. When at home or relaxing, Edna enjoyed birdwatching from her kitchen window, preparing delicious meals and desserts for her family, completing complex crossword puzzles, a good game of Scrabble and lovingly doting over her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edna never met a stranger. She always shared a sweet smile and gentle hello. Her love of Christ and faith in the word of God was evident in how she lived her life. The way she loved and served others made for a lasting impression upon anyone she ever met.

Left to honor Edna and remember her love are her four children, Michael Olson of Quincy, Ill., Pamela McDonald (Garry) of Port Charlotte, Fla., Marlene Musick (David) of Austin, Texas, and Christopher Olson of Austin; seven grandchildren, Gregg Bennett (Karen) of Fresno, Calif., Brandon McDonald of Port Charlotte, Erika Musick of Austin, Brooke Dawson (Jordan) of Edmond, Okla., Brian Olson of Quincy, Corey Musick of Austin, and Brock McDonald of Port Charlotte; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; five siblings; son, Donald Olson; and daughter, Claudette (Olson) Bennett.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Assembly of God Church in Ewing, with the Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Face masks are requested for those attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Country Aire Retirement Estates.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Country Aire Retirement Estates.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons, Gregg Bennett, Brandon McDonald, Brian Olson, Corey Musick, Brock McDonald, Zachariah Dawson, Noah Dawson and Elijah Dawson.

Honorary pallbearer will be Judah Bennett. Music will be provided by Debbie Falconer.

Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball-Davis Funeral Home - Ewing
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -