Edna Mae McCallister

Edna Mae McCallister Obituary
Mrs. Edna Mae McCallister, 78, of Barry, passed away at 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born July 18, 1940, in Hadley Township, Pike County, Ill., to William David and Mary Alice (Sutton) Hastings.

She married Albert L. (Sonny) McCallister on May 30, 1958, in Hannibal, Mo. He preceded her in death April 4, 2017.

She is survived by one son, Mark Douglas McCallister and his wife, Misti, of Barry; two daughters, Kellie McNary of Barry and Lisa Deitzman of Barry; three grandsons, Jordan Deitzman of Barry, Weston Billings of Barry and Easton Billings of Barry; one granddaughter, Tera Deitzman of Barry; two great-grandsons, Liam Thomas of Barry and Brysenn Deitzman of Barry; two sisters, Beverly Newman and her husband, John, of Barry, and Bonnie Litts and her husband, Donnie, of Lathum, Ill.

Edna loved her garden and her flowers. She enjoyed canning and cooking for her grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed going to the gambling boat and Las Vegas.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry.

Memorials are suggested to the Barry Community Care Center Activity Fund.

Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 13 to June 15, 2019
