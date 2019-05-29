Services Duker & Haugh Funeral Home 823 Broadway Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-1011 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Duker & Haugh Funeral Home 823 Broadway Quincy , IL 62301 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM Duker & Haugh Funeral Home 823 Broadway Quincy , IL 62301 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Edward Hinkamper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward C. Hinkamper

Obituary Condolences Flowers QUINCY-- Edward C. Hinkamper, 79, of Quincy, went to eternity on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Sunset Home. Ed was the oldest son of Frank Jr. and Dorothy E. (Heckle) Hinkamper, born Dec. 2, 1939, in Quincy. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Linda. He has a niece, Lisa JoAnn Hinkamper McCormick and her husband, Jon, a nephew, Kevin L. Hinkamper and his wife, Andrea, and a niece, Amy Sue Hinkamper Noble and her husband, Steve. He has four great nieces, Emma and Abigail Hinkamper, Maggie Noble and Katie Rose McCormick. He has two great nephews, Connor and Christopher McCormick and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold. He was educated in the Quincy Catholic School System. He was a graduate from St. Rose of Lima Grade School, and from Notre Dame High School in 1957. He graduated from Quincy College (University) in 1961, from where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business Administration with an Accounting major. Ed was a member of the Circle K Club during college years. He was a past secretary of the Quincy Golden K Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the QU Alumni Association with a Golden Hawk designation. He attended the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Missouri in 1968. He received a Master of Arts Degree in Child, Family, and Community service from the University of Illinois at Springfield (formerly Sangamon State University). He was a member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association. Ed joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2-62 and served aboard the USS ARCADIA (AD-23) as part of the Cuban Missile Crisis Blockade from 10-18-62 to 10-29-62. He also served with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean for six months at Naples, Italy. He was a yeoman third class petty officer (E-4). He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy reserve in 02-68. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 37 in Quincy. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post in Quincy. Ed was a faculty member at Gem City College for one year. He began his professional career in child welfare social work as a trainee in 1965 with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in the Quincy branch office. He became a child welfare supervisor in 1974 and a child welfare regional licensing administrator in the Springfield Regional Office in 1978. He returned to the Quincy office as a licensing child welfare administrator in 1988 and retired Dec. 31, 1991. Ed was formerly a member of the St. Rose of Lima Parish in Quincy where he was a member of the Holy Name Society, serving terms as president and secretary-treasurer. He was a former member of St. Dominic Parish. He also served a three-year term on the St. Dominic School Board. He served two three-year terms on the St. Dominic Parish Council. He volunteered as a Eucharistic minister at Blessing Hospital for 25 years. He served as a member of the Quincy Deanery Pastoral Council for ten years, serving as a vice chairman for six years. He was a member of St. Francis Solanus Parish. He was a member of the parish Holy Name Society. A devout Catholic throughout his life, Ed was very active in each of the parishes that he was a member of. Ed joined the St. Elizabeth Fraternity of the Order of Friars Secular in 1996. He served as vice minister and minister for nine years. He was a mass volunteer assisting residents at Sycamore Health Care Center for 16 years. Ed was a 25-year member of the Boy Scouts of America, serving in various leadership capacities, including St. Rose of Lima Troop 40 and scoutmaster at St. Dominic Scout Troop 76. He served on the summer camp staffs at Saukenauk Scout Reservation. He graduated from the National Camping School of the Boy Scouts of American in 1959. He served as field sports director at Bear Paw Scout Camp in Mountain, Wis., in 1964. He was a member of the Blackhawk District Health and Safety Committee. Ed was awarded scouting's vigil honor in the Order of the Arrow in 1962 (for distinguished service above a member's immediate responsibilities) and the Blackhawk Scout District Award of Merit in 1968. Ed participated in the American Legion Jr. Rifle Club in Quincy as a junior shooter for two years. He served as a volunteer statistical officer for 35 years. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and a certified rifle instructor. Ed became involved with the Adams County Chapter American Red Cross, serving for 25 years as a first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation instructor. He served as first aid chairman and was a member of the chapter board. He volunteered to operate first aid stations at local events, he also volunteered at numerous blood banks. Ed volunteered to teach some of the first CPR classes in Quincy under the auspices of the Adams County . He graduated from the first emergency medical technician class held in Quincy at Blessing Hospital and was a nationally and state registered emergency medical technician. He served on the first original Adams County Ambulance Advisory Board for the Adams County Health Department. He drew the district boundaries for the locations of the first ambulance placements in Adams County which remain in effect. Ed was a member of the Adams County Civil Defense Communications Unit. He assisted with the Flood of 1993 as well as a missing person search. Ed became a charter member of St. Francis Solanus Council, Knights of Columbus in 1960 at Quincy College. He transferred to Quincy Council #583 upon return from naval service. He was a member of the Bishop Wm. A. O'Connor Assembly, Fourth Degree. He served the assembly as Faithful Navigator, Faithful Captain, Faithful Admiral and Faithful Purser over a period of nine years. He served as a studio director at the K of C Mass for Shut Ins for many years. He was an honorary life member of both the Quincy Council #583 and the Bishop William A. O'Connor Assembly of the Fourth Degree. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with the Rev. John Doctor, O.F.M. officiating. Interment in Calvary Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor's Detail and American Legion Post #37. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. There will be a Secular Franciscan Wake Service at 5:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Community Foundation of Quincy area for the Edward C. Hinkamper Fund for St. Francis Solanus School students to promote direct service for students, to the Edward C. Hinkamper Scholarship Fund at the QND Foundation, to the Edward C. Hinkamper Endowed Scholarship Fund at Quincy University, to the Edward C. Hinkamper Quincy Catholic Charities Family Assistance Fund endowment, or to the White House Jesuit Retreat, 7400 Christopher Drive, St. Louis, MO 63129-5799 where he attended the retreat annually for over thirty-three years. He chose, as his final request to his many friends, a quotation from St. Augustine, i.e., "Remember me at the altar of the Lord." His final wish for his many friends is "I wish you enough." PAX ET BONUM! DEUS TE BENEDICTA IN AETERNAM! Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries