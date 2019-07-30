|
Edward Dale "Ike" Huston, 86, of Quincy passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. Born July 19, 1933, in Quincy, Ill., Ed was a son of Edward L. and Etta Grace Clair Huston. He married Patricia A. Warmker on April 7, 1956, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Quincy. She preceded him in death on Aug. 24, 2013. Ed served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching old westerns, spending time on his computer and traveling on his motorcycle. Ed and his wife, Patricia, especially enjoyed camping at Mark Twain Lake and attending a music festival in Mt. View, Ark., in their later years. Mr. Huston was employed as a machinist at the Gardner-Denver Company for 35 years. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Bailey (Roy) of New London, Mo., and Julie Bocke (Henry) of Quincy; a son, John Huston (Erin) of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Bailey, Amanda Bailey, Shane Bailey, Lee Bocke, Colleen Wagner (Paul), Catherine Meckes (Will), Ellie Bocke and Zachary Huston; five great-grandchildren, Corinne Bailey, Alex Kasl, Brody Bailey, Cliff Wagner and Margaret Meckes. Mr. Huston was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia; two sisters Mae Thompson and Jean Perry. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Martin Eden officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with Military Honors by the Quincy American Legion Post No. 37 and the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honor Detail. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Illinois Department of Veteran's Affairs Office in Quincy, Ill. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019