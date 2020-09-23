|
Edward Dawson Hall Jr., 64, of Quincy, passed away at 3:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. The family will host a celebration of life service at a later date. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Edward was born June 25, 1956, in Springfield to Edward and Mary (Bridgman) Hall Sr. Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Franklin (Joseph) of Plainville and Michelle Matticks (Josh) of Ursa; grandchildren, Arianna, Katelynn, Alyssa, Breanna, Kassidy and Dylan; brothers, Rick Bridgman (Kathy) of Burton and Dennis Hall of Quincy; sisters, Carol Levasseur (Yvon) of Suffolk County, N.Y., and Judy Mason of Liberty, Ill.; half sister, Orilla Polen (Joe) of Clinton; girlfriend, Dianna Dyer; and ex-wife, Linda Hall. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James "Jimmy" Hall; and brother-in-law, Sam Mason. Edward was a self-employed handyman. Edward loved being outdoors, whether that be hunting, fishing, boating, gardening or arrowhead hunting. He also enjoyed playing euchre, pool and watching Westerns on TV. Edward especially loved his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as "Papa Butch" or "Grandpa Candy Man." Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Michelle Matticks. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
