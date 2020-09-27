|
Edward Dawson Hall Jr., 64, of Quincy, passed away at 3:41 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. The family will host a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Southside Boat Club in Quincy. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Edward was born June 25, 1956, in Springfield, Ill., to Edward and Mary (Bridgman) Hall Sr. Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Franklin (Joseph) of Plainville and Michelle Matticks (Josh) of Ursa; six grandchildren, Arianna, Katelynn, Alyssa, Breanna, Kassidy and Dylan; two brothers, Rick Bridgman (Kathy) of Burton and Dennis Hall of Quincy; two sisters, Carol Levasseur (Yvon) of Suffolk County, N.Y., and Judy Mason of Liberty, Ill.; one half sister, Orilla Polen (Joe) of Clinton; his ex-wife, Linda Hall; his girlfriend, Dianna Dyer; Dianna's daughter, Jessica (Brad) Whiston and their children Meadow, Willow and Magnolia Whiston. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James "Jimmy" Hall; and brother-in-law, Sam Mason. Edward was a self-employed handyman. Edward loved being outdoors, whether that be hunting, fishing, boating, gardening or arrowhead hunting. He also enjoyed playing euchre, pool and watching Westerns on TV. Edward especially loved his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as "Papa Butch" or "Grandpa Candy Man." Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Michelle Matticks. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2020