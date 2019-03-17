Mr. Edward "Ed" Fosheim, 91, formerly of Quincy, died in Carrollton, Texas, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born March 7, 1928, in Grand Haven, Mich., to Anton and Iva Fosheim. While in college, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Knapp, a union that lasted 64 years. Ed was a 1946 graduate of Grand Haven High School, the class president and played on the school's football, basketball and tennis teams. After graduation, Ed joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1946 to 1948. He graduated from what was then known as Michigan State College in 1952 and later received his master's degree in business administration. After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, Ed began a lifelong career in 1954 with Keller Tool and its later acquired companies Gardner Denver and Cooper Industries. His job brought him to Quincy from Grand Haven in 1959 and later to Dallas and back to Quincy. While living in Quincy, Ed was an active member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church and served on the Board of Trustees at Chaddock. He was one of the fundraising chairmen for construction of the new YMCA in Quincy and an active member of the Noon Optimist Club. He coached his sons' YMCA teams for several years and enjoyed playing golf and racquetball. Retirement brought Ed and his wife back to Texas to be with their kids and grandchildren. He enjoyed travel, summer escapes to his beloved Michigan and watching sports on TV, particularly his Spartans, and debating with Texans the merits of Big Ten sports versus the Big 12 conference. He is survived by his three children, sons Michael (Susan) and Andrew Fosheim and daughter Kristen Baginski; and four grandchildren, Erik and Matthew Fosheim and John and Mark Baginski, all of the Dallas area. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Ivan and Jack Fosheim; twin sister, Evelyn; and a son-in-law, Steve Baginski. SERVICES: Cremation rites have been accorded, with inurnment scheduled this summer in Lake Forest Cemetery in Grand Haven. MEMORIALS: Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Chaddock School. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary