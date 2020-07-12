Herald-Whig Obituaries
Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Edward R. Heckle Obituary
QUINCY -- Edward R. Heckle, 77, of Quincy, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Blessing Hospital. He was born on Dec. 21, 1942, in Quincy, the son of Benjamin and Dolores (Albright) Heckle. Ed was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He married Helene Schuette in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Feb. 13, 1971. She survives.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by: three children, Kerri Drury of St. Genevieve, Mo., Kelli Gooding of Quincy and Kami Bathon and her husband, Matt, of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Alexia Gooding and Maddux Gooding; one brother, Don Heckle and his wife, Judy; and one sister-in-law, Nola Heckle. Nieces and other relatives also survive.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Heckle.

Ed worked as a Senior Customer Service Representative for Gardner Denver, retiring after 48 years of service. He was most recently a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Ed lived his life for his family. He enjoyed time with his girls and grandkids, gardening and barbecuing and was quite the avid bowler back in the day. Some of his favorite times were spent walking with his canine companions, Trooper and Tia, making friends all over the neighborhood. They were also by his side during his battle with leukemia, which he handled with a grace few could match.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society, Red Cross and . Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolencs may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2020
