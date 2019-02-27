Edward Riley Robbearts Sr., 68, of Gilson, died Feb. 26, 2019, in OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Ed was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Quincy, to Jerry and Ulna Verlee (Atwater) Robbearts. He married Jill French on March 1, 1993. She survives. Ed was a graduate of Quincy High School. He became a pest control technician with Orkin and later ran his own pest control company. He also had a career as a machinist with Quality Metal Products in Peoria. Most recently, he worked as an associate with Walmart in Galesburg, specializing in bicycle assembly. A skilled archer and fisherman, Ed loved spending time outdoors bowhunting deer, gathering mushrooms and harvesting ginseng. For a number of years, he owned and operated Ed's Chum Bucket, a bait and bike shop in Peoria. In addition to his wife, survivors include his mother, Ulna Verlee Viar of Quincy; two children, Edward R. Robbearts Jr. (Emily) of Quincy and Sarah Robbearts Markham of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; five grandchildren, Grace, Georgia and Greta Robbearts of Quincy, and Kolt and Jackson Markham of Ponte Vedra; three siblings, Jerry Lee Robbearts (Phyllis) of Buchanan, Tenn., Marilyn Purcell (Terry) of St. Charles, Mo. and Bryan Roberts (Bobbi) of Liberty, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Sue Roberts of Quincy, his feisty, faithful companion, Briar; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and relatives; cherished friends, Fred Voorhees and his family, Tina and Amy Abel, and many others who were frequent visitors at the Hospice Home over the last several weeks. Ed was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Richard Roberts. SERVICES: Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Illinois State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. ARRANGEMENTS: Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services of Central Illinois. WEBSITE: peoriafuneral.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary