Edwin John Apenbrink, 73, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Quincy, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. Ed was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Quincy to John William and Helen Kerwin Apenbrink. He was a 1964 graduate of Quincy High School and a 1971 graduate of St. Louis University School of Law. He married Martha Gannett in 1973. She survives. Ed began his legal career in private practice in Quincy, then moved to Springfield to take a position with the secretary of state's office. Ed's career as an attorney also took him and his family to New York City; Atlanta, Ga.; Cleveland, Ohio; and then to Las Vegas. During retirement, Ed was an 11-year volunteer at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas. He leaves many friends across the country. Ed enjoyed life as an avid traveler and enthusiastic sports fan. Survivors include his two sons, John Kerwin Apenbrink of Las Vegas and Christopher Gannett Apenbrink of Boulder, Colo.; a sister, JoAnn Griffeth of Athens, Ga.; nephew, Andrew Wayman Griffeth (Lindsay) of Athens; and great-nephew and great-niece, Sawyer William and Sutton Elizabeth Griffeth of Athens; cousins, Linda Apenbrink of Springfield, Ill., Barbara Hess Daniels (George) of Port Orange, Fla., and Richard K. Hess (Linda) of Quincy. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; numerous aunts and uncles; cousins Charles Lane and Tom Apenbrink; and brother-in-law, Wayman B. Griffeth. Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, and a memorial service will be held in Las Vegas later in the summer. Donations may be made to the John W. and Helen K. Apenbrink Scholarship at Quincy University in Ed's honor. Palm Southwest Mortuary is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020