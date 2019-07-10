Edwin "Ed" Severin Erickson II, 71, of Hannibal, passed away at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Pastor Scott Hawes will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will be in Grand View Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the funeral home. Ed was born June 24, 1948, in Hannibal, the son of Edwin S. and June (Keith) Erickson Sr. He was united in marriage to Carol L. Willis on June 6, 1970, in Hannibal. She survives. Other survivors include his children, Scott Erickson (Lisa) of Athens, Ill.; Stacey Cooper (Matt) of Imperial, Mo.; and Sarah Stone (Guy) of Hannibal; sister, Linda Garrett of Alton, Ill.; half sister, Sandra Jefferson of Montrose, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, Blake, Caleb, Jonah, Emma, Charlotte, Sophie, Benjamin, Arionna, Ryan, Elix, Emmett and a 12th grandchild expected in November, Severin. Ed was preceded in death by his parents. Ed graduated from Hannibal High School in 1966. Upon graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. In October 2015, Ed was honored to go on the Great River Honor Flight. Mr. Erickson worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, retiring as the yardmaster in West Quincy. Away from work, Ed enjoyed fishing, especially in the Ozarks, hunting, truck driving and watching westerns and game shows on TV. Ed was a jokester and took great pleasure in playing and joking around with his family and friends. His family will always cherish their time spent with him and the many vacations they took together with various destinations across the United States. Mr. Erickson was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Hannibal. Pallbearers will be Floyd Robbins, Travis Robbins, Gary Bushmeyer, Darryl Pryor, Gary Tucker and Ted Creed. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Ed's memorial page at smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2019