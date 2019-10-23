|
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. -- Elaine E. Alberts, 92, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., formerly of Quincy, died on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Prescott Valley. Elaine was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Princeton Township, Ill., a daughter of Howard and Ethel L.J. Lundberg Christiansen. She married Dr. William G. "Bill" Alberts on May 30, 1948, in Princeton, Ill. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2008. Elaine graduated from Princeton High School and Shurtleff College. Elaine was a homemaker who supported her husband in his career in education, coaching and community endeavors while also raising her two sons. Elaine had a passion for interior decorating. She was a longtime member of the PEO. Elaine was a former member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church. She was currently a member of Prescott United Methodist Church and Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, in Arizona. Survivors include her two sons, Dr. William Michael (Debra) Alberts of Tampa, Fla., and the Rev. Dr. David (Mary) Alberts of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Scott (Lori) Alberts of Quincy, Lisa (Ryle) Smith of Pella, Iowa, Katie (Andy) Peluso of Tampa, Fla., and Michael Alberts of Boston, Mass.; three great-grandchildren, Shane Alberts of Quincy, Callum Smith of Pella, Iowa, and Clara Peluso of Tampa, Fla.; three nieces, Jill (Frank) Freden of Farmer City, Ill., Jan (Dan) Whitlock of Princeton, Ill., and Joy (Wayne) Walker of Arlington, Tex.; and two cousins, Joan Crawford of Jacksonville, Ill., and Wayne Lundberg of Gibsonia, Pa. In addition to her husband, Bill, Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Naoma Farrell. Memorial Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum. Burial in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. Visitation is 9:40 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials to Quincy Foundation for Quality Education (QFQE) or Culver-Stockton College. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019