Elaine M. Hall

Elaine M. Hall Obituary
Elaine M. Hall, 83, of Quincy, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Quincy, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Schreacke) Peters.

Elaine worked in the financial aid office at Quincy College for many years until her retirement.

She was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Elaine enjoyed spending her time with her family and fiance, Jim.

Survivors include three children, Jeanine Schroeder (Carl), Bruce Hall (Jerri),, and Gary Hall (Jill), all of Quincy; six grandchildren, Tiffany Schroeder (Jay Ellis), Dustin Schroeder, Jacob Hall, Maddy Hall, Jenna Patterson (Brian) and Sam Hall; four great-grandchildren, Dreighton Sprinkle, Delanie Sprinkle, Ryder Patterson and Talon Patterson; her longtime fiance, Jim Heckenkamp; siblings, Lowell Peters (Beverly) and Darryl Peters (Pat); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Peters.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the immediate services for Elaine will be private. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or to Quincy Medical Group Foundation.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
