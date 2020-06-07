|
Elaine M. Hall, 83, of Quincy, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Quincy, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Schreacke) Peters. Elaine worked in the financial aid office at Quincy College for many years until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Elaine enjoyed spending her time with her family and fiance, Jim. Survivors include three children, Jeanine Schroeder (Carl), Bruce Hall (Jerri) and Gary Hall (Jill), all of Quincy; six grandchildren, Tiffany Schroeder (Jay Ellis), Dustin Schroeder, Jacob Hall, Maddy Hall, Jenna Patterson (Brian) and Sam Hall; four great-grandchildren, Dreighton Sprinkle, Delanie Sprinkle, Ryder Patterson and Talon Patterson; her longtime fiance, Jim Heckenkamp; siblings, Lowell Peters (Beverly) and Darryl Peters (Pat); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Peters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or to Quincy Medical Group Foundation. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
