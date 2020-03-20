|
|
Elda Mae Beeler, 94, of Hamilton, formerly of Warsaw and Sutter, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Unity Point Health in Keokuk, Iowa. Elda Mae was born Dec. 23, 1925, in Hancock County, the daughter of Homer and Ida Louise (Koehler) Nagel. She attended Mount Vernon school. The Rev. F. J. Nesi married Elda Mae and Edwin Beeler on Feb. 24, 1944, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter. Edwin preceded her in death April 10, 2003. Elda Mae was a homemaker and ran a day care for years. Many still kept in touch by sending pictures and news of their children. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and making clothes for her children when they were young. She was a wonderful cook, baker and candy maker, and enjoyed family dinners. Elda Mae's laughter brought joy to all those around her. She was a devoted wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved her family, friends and neighbors, but God was her best friend. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 86:11: "Teach me thy way, o Lord, I will walk in thy truth. Unite my heart to fear thy name." Survivors include children, Gary (Diane) Beeler of Sutter, Linda (Carroll) Leffler of Hamilton, Beverly Richard of Wildwood, Mo., and Randy (Lonnie Neuman) Beeler of Boynton Beach, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Virginia Clark of Quincy; three brothers, Lyle (Charlot) Nagel of Warsaw, James (Roberta) Nagel of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Donald Nagel of Basco. In addition to her husband, Edwin, Elda Mae was preceded in death by four brothers, Marvin (Betty) Nagel, Walter (Fern) Nagel, Milton (Carlene) Nagel and John (Luella) Nagel; three sisters, Gladys (Carroll) Fleck, Selma (Clarence) Morales, Margaret (Benny) Crowell; a sister-in-law, Karen (Burrows) Nagel; a brother-in-law, Robert Clark; and a son-in-law, Bill Richard. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw, Hamilton United Methodist Church or Lutheran Cemetery in Warsaw. Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020