Mr. Eldon Francis Gaus, 81, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Ewing, Mo., passed away at 4:28 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Community Hospice at Douglas Center for Caring in Jacksonville. Eldon was born July 1, 1939, in Ewing, a son of Chester R. and Mildred I. Logsdon Gaus. He married Beverly J. Cleveland on July 30, 1961, in Quincy, Ill., and she passed away Jan. 29, 1995. He worked at Electric Wheel in Quincy for 20 years and also at J.M. Huber in Quincy for 22 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and showing horses. He was a member of the Ewing Saddle Club and was involved in 4-H. He enjoyed NASCAR and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the American Legion both in Quincy and was involved with the Lewis County Fair Board. He was a Navy veteran, serving from 1958 to 1960. Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Sherri) Gaus of Jacksonville and Curtis (Suzanne) Gaus of Callahan, Fla.; daughter, Joyce Gaus of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Erler of Ketchikan, Alaska, Brandon (Amy) Gaus of Jacksonville, Jennifer (Thomas) Donnan of St. Robert, Mo., Kyle Warning of Quincy, Evin Main of Quincy, Colton Main of Fort Carson, Colo., Lexi (Logan) Wooley of Callahan, Joshua Gaus of Panama City, Fla., Dalton Liddell of Virginia Beach, Va., Matthew Liddell of Callahan and Matthew Gaus of Goose Creek, S.C.; six great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Caroline, Claire, Coda, Dorian and Layla; sister Berniece (Paul) Neisen of Ewing; brother, Willie (Mardy) Gaus of Ewing; sister-in-law, Janet Gaus of LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Lester "Edwin" Gaus; and daughter, Melissa Warning. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing with the Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to Ewing Memorial Cemetery in care of Ball-Davis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2020