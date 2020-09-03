|
|
Eldon H. Buss, 91, of Munster, Ind., formerly of South Holland, Ill., was born in Quincy, Ill., on Oct. 22, 1928, and passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline, nee Minneman, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry; mother, Florence; and sister, Marilyn Schellhase (Tom). He grew up in Golden, Ill., and worked in the family lumber business, Buss and Company. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline, in 1956. They moved to Calumet City in 1960 and eventually moved to South Holland. Eldon and Jackie taught in Hammond, Ind., with Eldon located for 25 years at Clark High School until they both retired. Eldon was active in his church, Redeemer Lutheran in South Holland and joyfully sang in the choir and assisted with various programs. His faith remained strong and constant throughout his life. He was a model of living a loving Christian life as he treated all those he met with kindness and respect. His family was important to him, and he loved to share corny jokes with all he met, much to their delight. Eldon and Jackie loved traveling especially to Colorado and the Tetons. Eldon was an avid photographer who loved to snap pictures of his family and nature. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Redeemer Lutheran Church (651 E. 166th St. South Holland, IL 60473), with Pastor Maxine Washington officiating. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Alsip, Ill. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , in memory of Eldon. Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, South Holland, IL 60473, is handlng arrangements. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit SMITSFH.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2020