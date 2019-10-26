|
|
Eldon J. Hibbard, 93, of Quincy passed away at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Reverend Steve Disseler will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. A visitation will precede the funeral on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Eldon was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Payson, Ill., to Stanley B. Hibbard Sr. and Ava (Buell) Hibbard. He was married to Sally A. Burgtorf on June 26, 1948, in Quincy. She survives. In addition to his wife, survivors include three sons, James Hibbard (Mary) of Fort Collins, Colo., Dan Hibbard (Kathleen) and Steve Hibbard (Patti) both of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Craig Hibbard (Tracy), Jacy Hibbard, Michelle Stroot (Garrett), Lauren Cornell (Jack), Alex Hibbard (Stefanie), Drew Hibbard (Amy), Shane Hibbard (Ashley), Dustin Hibbard (Shannon), and Jeremy Hibbard. One stepgrandchild, Jamie Smith (Dean). Three great-grandchildren, Claire Stroot, Dylan Hibbard, and Shawn Hibbard. Four stepgreat-grandchildren, Emma Smith, Owen Smith, Isabela Acosta, and Natalia Acosta. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Wuestenfeld (Dale) of Quincy. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Stanley B. Hibbard Jr., Margaret Vahlkamp, Maxine Jenkins, Irene Ehrhardt, and Donald Hibbard, all of Quincy. Eldon proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II as a radio operator on LSM 143, participating in the landing on Iwo Jima. Professionally, Eldon was a lineman for CIPS/Ameren from 1947 to 1992. Eldon loved to hunt, fish, and golf. Eldon and Sally enjoyed traveling and camping in their RV. They spent winters in Arizona for over twenty years. He was a member of the Quincy Area Travel Club. Eldon was an active member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Home, Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019