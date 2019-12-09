|
Eldon R. Hare, 82, of Macombpassed away at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. He was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Huntsville, Ill., to Maurice and Meda (Cady) Hare; he married the love of his life Maureen Caley on Aug. 21, 1960. She survives. Also surviving are his sons, Kevin (Terri) Hare, Kirk (Kimberly) Hare both of Macomb, Ill.; grandchildren, Nicholas (Audrey) Hare, Morgan Hare, Kate (Shane) Curry, Brett Murphy, Sydni Hare (Zach Ebbert), Jordyn Hare; great-grandchildren, Ella Hare, Findley Hare, Beckhem Ebbert, Murphy Curry and Carter Curry. Eldon joined the WIU Department of Physics as an instructor in fall 1968 and was promoted to assistant professor in 1972. While he resigned from his academic faculty position in 1973 to move to a civil service position to manage the physics lab, he continued to serve as an instructor. He retired in 1996 but continued to serve as an instructor and Physics lab manager and assisted with special events and activities throughout the years, until 2011. He treasured his teaching years at WIU. Before joining the WIU faculty, he taught physics at Turner Junior High in Jacksonville, District 201-U in Crete and District 227 in Park Forest. He received his bachelor's degree in physics education from WIU in 1959, and his master's degree in physics education from Western in 1960. He traveled with his young family while he took doctoral-level physics classes at Yale University's Summer Institute in the areas of atomic, nuclear and solid-state physics, William and Mary, University of Wyoming and Mankato State University. Eldon had many hobbies and passions. He played the steel guitar for the Country Timers band (1972-81) and Last Minute Band (1981-85). His love for books led him to own a successful online book business. He also enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, spending time at his and Maureen's lake house in the Ozarks, but he especially loved watching his granddaughters' and great-granddaughter's ball games. He was a member of the Macomb Elks Lodge for over 50 years and served as the Elks Easter bunny to area nursing homes for many years. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home, where visitation will be Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. Pastor Donnie Case will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Western Illinois Marching Band or the Parkinson's Foundation. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at dodsworthfh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019