QUINCY -- Eldor Reuben Hadler, 91, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Menfro, Mo., a son of Henry and Erna Schuessler Hadler. He was a graduate of Perryville High School, Perryville, Mo., and attended Southeast Missouri State University. On Oct. 15, 1949, he married Aileen Bachmann in Crosstown, Mo. She survives. Mr. Hadler started his career with International Harvester Trucks in the Parts Department in St. Louis. He was promoted to Zone Manager, Branch Manager and Assistant District Manager at various locations - and Regional Parts Supervisor and Divisional Parts Supervisor at the company's World Headquarters in Chicago. He started Hadler International in Quincy in April 1970 and moved with his family to Quincy in July 1970. Through Navistar he received Star Dealer Awards for five years, followed by the Circle of Excellence Award for 16 straight years. He was a member of the Regional and National Dealer Council. He was a member of the American Truck Dealers Association from which he received the Illinois Dealer of the Year and National Finalist Truck Dealer of the year. Upon moving to Quincy in 1970, he became a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer, Voters Association President, Head Elder, Council Chairman, and co/chairman of the Building Project. He also joined the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club where he was Treasurer, President and Lt. Governor of Kiwanis Div. 29. Mr. Hadler was a member of the Board of Directors of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Board of Trustees of Lutheran Child and Family Services, and past president of the North Side Businessmen's Association. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Spring Lake Country Club and a member of the Salvation Army Quincy Advisory Board. Survivors include two daughters, Linda H. Springer (David Delgado) Lakewood, Ohio, and Nancy Hadler Tully of Quincy; four grandsons, Scott Michael Springer (Heidi Wong) of New York City, Justin David Springer of Switzerland, Benjamin Hadler Tully (Shaina) of Florissant, Mo., and Schuyler John Tully of New Jersey; three great-grandchildren, Evan and Lielle Springer and Kaia Tully; and three brothers, Arnold, Elbert and Arlin Hadler. Eldor was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Craig Hadler; and three brothers, Harold, Willard and Delmar Hadler. Private services will be held with Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating followed by burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. To attend the service for Eldor Hadler remotely, please join us at 2 p.m. Central Time on Monday, June 1, 2020, using the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/73094901 Memorials to St. James Lutheran Church, Lutheran Child and Family Services, or the Salvation Army Hometown Endowment. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 28 to May 30, 2020