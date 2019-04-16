CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Eleanor Ann Skagenberg, 94, of Monticello, died at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Piatt County Nursing Home. Ann was born Dec. 3, 1924, near Milmine, Ill., a daughter of Clarence and Grace (Baumann) Lefever. She married Richard Carl Skagenberg on Aug. 25, 1946, at the Milmine Christian Church. Ann graduated from the Milmine grade school, the Bement High School as salutatorian, and from the University of Illinois in home economics. In early years of marriage from 1946 to 1947, she lived in Detroit, Mich., and worked for the Children's Aid Society and then the Singer Sewing Machine store. In Rochester, N.Y., from 1947 to 1949, she was employed by RGE in the home service department demonstrating appliances to customers in their homes. In Springfield, Ill., in 1949, Ann demonstrated IH freezers at dealers in nearby towns while Richard managed Abigail Studio. In 1950 after selling the studio, they moved to Miami, Okla., where Richard worked for Color Research. In 1951, both helped with the C.A. Bastert farming operation at Primrose Farm in Camp Point, Ill. In 1952 both Ann and Richard began their farming careers in Milmine, which lasted for 35 years. After retirement in 1987, Ann and Richard continued to manage the family farm and market the grain. Ann was a member of the Milmine Christian Church until it closed and then became a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. She was a life member of the U of I Alumni Association, Bement Women's Club, Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society, D.A.R., and was a Piatt County 4-H Club leader. Ann enjoyed bowling, traveling, history, crosswords, needlework, gardening, playing piano, photography, genealogy, canning, cooking and leading the music program at Milmine Christian Church. Ann is survived by her husband, Richard C. Skagenberg of Monticello; nieces-in-law, Susan Bastert of Loda, Janet Wilkins and Shelley Wolfe, both of North Carolina, Carol Warner, Susan Schultz, Renee Compton, and Pat Briggs, all of Ohio; grandnephews, Nathan Bastert (Bethany) of Phoenix, Ariz., Benjamin Bastert (fiancé Gwendolyn) of Camp Point, Brandon Youngberg (Kim) of Andover, and Kyle Youngberg (Amy) of Aurora; nephew-in-law, Dave Youngberg of Andover; and several great-grandnieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Josephine Bastert (Clarence) and Charlotte Rainey (Lynn); nephew, Bruce Bastert, and niece, Betty (Rainey) Youngberg; niece-in-laws Marilyn Larson and Mildred Recupero; and grand-nephew Aaron Youngberg. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Monticello United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Bement Township Cemetery. VISITATION: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Monticello United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: Piatt County Nursing Home, Kirby Medical Center, Monticello United Methodist Church, Harbor Light Hospice or . ARRANGEMENTS: Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. WEBSITE: mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary