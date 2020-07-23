|
QUINCY -- Eleanor Ruth Schlegl, 81, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 8:03 a.m. in her home. She was born March 28, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Walter William and Lucille W. Wiloff Zelmer. On July 16, 1960, she married William "Bill" Schlegl in Chicago, Ill. He survives. She attended Luther High School North and Austin High School in Chicago, Ill., where she graduated in 1957. She was a 1962 graduate of Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Ill. From 1960 to 1961 she taught at St. Luke's in Croydon, Pa.; 1961 to 1962 she taught at St. Andrew's in Chicago, Ill.; and 1972 to 1974 she taught at St. James in Quincy, Ill. She was then a homebound and substitute teacher for the Quincy Public Schools. She was a pre-school teacher at St. Peter's in LaGrange, Mo., from 1985 to 1992. She served as secretary for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for 10 years from 1994 to 2004. She was also an author of devotions, Sunday School and day school curriculum for Concordia Publishing House, St. Louis, Mo. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) and served as the Quincy zone president from 2004 to 2008, the Evening Ladies Aid and Altar Care. Survivors in addition to her husband include two children, Bill (Mary Kay) Schlegl, Jr. of Quincy, and Kristi (Paul) Hosea of Springfield, Ill.; two brothers, William (Linda) Zelmer and Robert (Francine) Zelmer, both of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren, Allison, Christine and Sam Schlegl, all of Quincy, and Jonah and Micah Hosea, of Springfield, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Karen Marie Schlegl; and a sister, Marilyn Newman. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. James Lutheran School. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 23 to July 25, 2020