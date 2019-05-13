Eleanor Theobald of Searcy, Ark., beloved spouse, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away May 8, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Ellie was the daughter of Hal and Leatha Ringland of Kilbourne, Ill. She was 91 and had been married for 71 years to Ralph Theobald, MD. They lived for 30 years in Quincy and 30 years in Palm Harbor, Fla., before moving two years ago to Harding Place in Searcy, Ark. They were best friends and lived their life together with amazing experiences, love, kindness, lots of laughs and respect for each other. She loved to travel, read, crossword puzzles, play cards and socialize with friends. She was blessed with three children, William Theobald, spouse (Jeana), Debra Young, spouse (Ken), and David Theobald. There are six grandchildren, Tonya Ball, Stephanie Young, Tyler Theobald, Stephen Young, Taylor Theobald, and Payton Theobald, and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Roller-Daniel Funeral home in Searcy, Arkansas at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Burial Services will be 1:30 p.m. May 16, 2019, at Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City, Ill. The family suggests memorials be made to the , 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR 72201, or www.alz.org/arkansas. Condolences may be expressed online at rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy or at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 13 to May 15, 2019