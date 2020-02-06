|
Elenora "Nodie" Barber, 90, formerly of Quincy and Warrensburg, Mo., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born on Feb. 27, 1929, in Springfield, Ky., the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Buckman) Smith. She graduated from St. Catherine Academy in Springfield, Ky. She married Richard W. "Buddy" Barber in Springfield, Ky., on August 25, 1956. His career in insurance took them to Louisville, Ky., Bloomington and Kankakee, Ill., before they moved to Quincy in 1969. Nodie was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Quincy. Nodie was among the original employees at Bergner's department store, where she worked in the women's clothing department before her retirement. Growing up in a close-knit, small town, where her father was county sheriff and her mother drove the library bookmobile, Nodie was fun-loving and brought joy to her family and friends. As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was happiest when her house was full, especially with children. With the refrigerator stocked with Diet Coke and the pantry with Little Debbie snacks, she always had treats for guests, including grand-dogs under the table. Always the first to offer help, Nodie valued her independence and rarely asked for help. At her most recent home at Dolan Memory Care in St. Louis, she was well-loved for ensuring that the house was in order and that her fellow residents and visitors were taken care of. Her ready smile and hospitality will be dearly remembered and missed by all her family, caregivers and friends. Survivors include her children, Karen Barber Seward of Warrensburg, Mo., Wakefield (Mary) Barber of St. Louis and Joseph (Sylvia) Barber of Mission, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob (Melissa) Seward of Evergreen, Colo., Emily Ashley of Richmond, Va., Sarah (Troy) Thomas of Raleigh, N.C., Houston Barber of Columbia, Mo., Jonathan Barber of Chicago, Josef Barber of Mission, and Josefann Barber of Mission; great-grandchildren, Mary Grace Seward of Evergreen and Ava Ashley of Richmond; her sister, Ann Smith Murphy of Springfield, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews, most of whom are living in the Louisville and Lexington area. In addition to her husband, Nodie was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Aline Smith Ball; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Greye Seward. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic School. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020