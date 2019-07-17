FOWLER, Ill. -- Elgar "Skip" Schmelzle, 76, of Fowler, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 5, 1943, in Quincy, the son of Alvin and Mary Agnes (Bockenfeld) Schmelzle. Skip retired after 30 years working at the Illinois Veterans Home as the power plant engineer. Previously he had worked for the city of Quincy in the Waterworks Department. He was currently serving on the Ellington Board of Trustees and as a precinct committeeman. He loved spending time on his palominos, on his land and with his family. Skip is survived by his children: Bill (Anastacia) Schmelzle of Salt Lake City, Utah, Renee (Tim) Mitchell of Quincy, Tim Schmelzle of Springfield, Ill.; one sister, Alicia (Kenneth) Blewett of Liberty; grandchildren: Chris (Lacey) Schmelzle, Heather (Jeff) Frans, Ryan Schmelzle, Matt Nation, Christina (Scott) Leavey, Ryan Nation and Jack Mitchell; 11 great-grandchildren with one due any day; close family friend, David Voorhis; and nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Refuge Ranch Equine Rescue, Springfield, Ill. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 17 to July 19, 2019