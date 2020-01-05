|
Elisabeth "Biz" Wood Brown McConnell, 89, of Quincy, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Jan. 3, 1931 in Quincy, the daughter of W. Edwin and Florence M. Egan Brown. She married Wiley N. McConnell on Aug. 29, 1958, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 10, 1990. Mrs. McConnell was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School, a 1950 graduate of Monticello College and a 1953 graduate of the University of Colorado with a degree in business administration. She received her master's degree in counseling and guidance from Western Illinois University. She was a member of First Union Congregational Church. Survivors include her son, Charles Edwin McConnell and his wife, Melissa, of Quincy; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Dalton) Hiland, Eric McConnell, Victoria Benjamin and Zachary Smith; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Brown Cox; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sarama Schnack; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at First Union Congregational Church, with the Revs. Josh Vahle and Bruce Rice officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at First Union Congregational Church. Memorials may be made to First Union Congregational Church or Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs (in care of United Way of Adams County). Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020