QUINCY -- Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Wienhoff, 73, of Quincy, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at 1:03 a.m. at Blessing Hospital. Betty was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Quincy, the daughter of Albert and Mildred Leckbee Rost. She married Fred Byron Wild in December 1965. He preceded her in death in 1972. In 1989 she married Michael Wienhoff in Emmanuel Baptist Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2012. Betty was a devout Christian woman of tremendous faith who spread her joyful spirit to all she met in a wide variety of ways. Betty loved music, and she had a song to go along with every occasion. Betty liked keeping herself busy and productive, whether she was crafting, tending her flower garden, or solving puzzles. She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her daughter, Janet (David) Jorgensen of Memphis, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Eckerly and Jacob Edward Jorgensen, both of Memphis, Tenn.; five siblings, Robert Rost of Owen, Iowa, Wilma L. Wild of Memphis, Tenn., Edmond Andre (Nancy) Rost of Quincy, James Donald (Jo-Anne) Rost of Quincy, and Laura Jean (Rodney) Giles of Davenport, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husbands, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Joy Elaine Goodwin. The services are private. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020