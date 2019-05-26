Elizabeth Anne Paxton, 77, of Quincy, formerly of the Golden area, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Coatsburg. Elizabeth was born on Nov. 30, 1941, in Harrisburg. She was the daughter of the late Elmer L."Sandy" and Lilian G. (Dorsett) Paxton. Elizabeth was a member of the Elm Grove Methodist Church, where she played the organ for over 30 years. She had attended Gem City Business College and worked as a waitress at several area restaurants, as an EMT and in various other positions within the health care field. She was very musically inclined and could play several different instruments. She was a member of a line dancing group, loved her dogs and enjoyed attending local festivals. Surviving are two children, David (Genie) Fritschle of LaPrairie, Mary Sue (Larry) Akers of LaPrairie; her companion, Edwin Waters of Clayton; grandchildren, Makinzie (Ryan) Stack of Geneva, David Joshua (Mallory) Fritschle of Yorkville, Jennifer (Brandon) Lish of Liberty, Melissa (Alex) Neisen of Quincy, Michael Graff of Liberty, Jessica Seals of Liberty; stepgrandchildren, Alexandra Tribble of LaPrairie, Bradley (Sandra) Akers of Colorado Springs, Colo., Samantha Akers of Phoenix, Ariz., Gail Harrison of Hannibal; great-grandchildren, Braxton Seals of Liberty, Zali Seals of Liberty, Colton Graff of Quincy, Adley Neisen of Quincy, Sophia Stack of Geneva; step great-grandchildren, Keenan Goodwin of LaPrairie, Hayliah Wigfall of Phoenix, Ariz., Alisabeth Harrison of Hannibal, Avery Harrison of Hannibal, Caidon Lish of Liberty, Jerzie Lish of Liberty and one brother, Robert Lee Paxton of Quincy. Memorial graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Mount Horeb Cemetery near Golden, with Edwin Waters conducting. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions have been suggested to the Golden Good Shepherd Home or the Quincy Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com or at www.hunterfuneralhomes.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 26 to May 28, 2019