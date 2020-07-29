Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Elizabeth Grace Davis Obituary
Elizabeth Grace Davis, 15, of Quincy, unexpectedly died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.

She was born Oct. 31, 2004, in Quincy.

Elizabeth was a member of St. Francis. She loved her Crocs and had collected numerous pairs of them. She was very proud when she was able to obtain an exclusive Post Malone pair of Crocs.

She was fond of doing puzzles, was an avid reader and adored her dog, Max.

Survivors include her mother, Nickie Kamphaus; father, Craig Davis (Lori); brothers, Cooper and Parker Davis; maternal grandparents, Kathy and Phil Grussenmeyer; paternal grandmother,

Carol Davis; maternal great-grandmother, Rosa Lee Peters; aunts and uncles, Jodie O'Malley (Patrick), Jamie Bockenfeld, Mark Kamphaus Jr. (Kelsi), Angela Heffernan (William) and Vincent Davis (Nikki), Philip Grussenmeyer (Sarah), Paul Grussenmeyer and Joe Grussenmeyer (Melanie); and numerous cousins and other relatives.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Mark Kamphaus; paternal grandfather, Nick Davis; and a cousin, Catherine O'Malley.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church, with interment in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2020
