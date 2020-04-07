|
QUINCY -- Elizabeth Joyce "Betty" McColez, 84, of Quincy, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. at Blessing Hospital. Betty was born May 18, 1935, in Quincy, a daughter of Clarence Arnold and Elsie Marie Willison Brinkman. She married Jesus McColez on Aug. 8, 1964, in Quincy. He preceded her in death in 1991. Betty was a graduate of Quincy High School. She was a nutritionist at Blessing Hospital, retiring after serving over 25 years. She was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and later Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish. Betty was an avid reader and she enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and country music. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life revolved around her family. Betty worked her entire life to benefit the family she dearly loved. Survivors include 10 children, David (Kay) Mixer of Cedar Park, Tex., Ronald (Kay) Mixer of Lewistown, Mo., Lucinda Brown of Springfield, Ill., John (Terrie) Mixer of Georgia, Cheryl (Rick) Snead of Florida, Joseph (Cindy) Mixer of Springfield, Ill., Patrick (Christy) McColez, James McColez, Paul Christoper (Retha) McColez, and Felicia McColez, all of Quincy; 28 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carlene Cane and Marilyn (Joseph) Meyer, both of Quincy; a brother, Larry (Barbara) Brinkman of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jesus, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Daniel "Luke" McColez and Carol Willis; a granddaughter, Kasandra Mixer; a great-granddaughter, Ava Rose Florence; a brother, Richard Brinkman; and a sister, Barbara Wade. Private services will be held with Fr. Chris Comerford officiating with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy. To attend the service for Betty McColez remotely, please join us at 10 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 10, 2020, using the following link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/87400862. Memorials to . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020