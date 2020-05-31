Elizabeth L. "Betty" Kamphaus, 89, of the Illinois Veterans Home, formerly of 2240 Sycamore, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Atlas, Ark., the daughter of Henry "Arky" and Sophia Maria (Denne) Hoffman. She married Melvin Kamphaus on May 1, 1954. He preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2015. Mrs. Kamphaus worked at Maid Rite for many years until her retirement. Betty was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. Betty enjoyed spending her time with her family, nieces, nephews and friends. Survivors include a daughter, Pamela Root and her husband, Steven, of Quincy; grandchildren, Jennifer Decker (Monty), Ashley Root (Alex) and Eric Steven Root (Alexandria); great-grandchildren, Austin Kramberg, Beau Tenhouse; Bryer Decker, Kruz Decker and Alyssa Liebig; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Kamphaus Jr.; and her siblings, Donald Hoffman, Evelyn Bowen, Henrietta Blaise, Mary Ann Winking and Barb Harig. Due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 epidemic, private graveside services will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Herald-Whig from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.