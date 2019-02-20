Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Stevens Stucker, 87, of Quincy, died at 6:16 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Betty Lou was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Portsmouth, Va., a daughter of George William and Virginia Freund Tynes. She married Earl L. Stevens in 1952. He preceded her in death. On Jan. 1, 1977, she married Dean B. Stucker in Quincy. He survives. Betty Lou was a 1948 graduate of Churchland High School in Portsmouth and a 1951 graduate of King Daughters Hospital School of Nursing. She moved to Quincy in 1959 and was employed for a total of 20 years by Blessing and St. Mary Hospital. From 1979 to 1989 she was a resident of Sycamore, Ill., where she was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and chairman of the Christian Women's Club. She had been a receptionist for H&R Block for 11 years. In Quincy, she was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church and Katie's Ladies. In addition to her husband, survivors are five children, Cary Glen "Skip" (Connie) Stevens of Quincy, Michael T. (Micheria Dick) Stevens of Frisco, Texas, Michelle A. (Glenn Hayhurst) Colson of Fenton, Mo., Diane Andrews of Chesterfield, Mo., and Duane M. Stucker of Dickinson, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one more due in March; a sister, Dorothy A. (Richard) Riley of Pungoteague, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Ann Stucker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and sisters-in-law, Carol Tynes of Iberville, Miss., and Ruth Ann Brink-Valentine of Seattle, Wash.; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Greg Stevens; a grandson, David Stevens; and a brother, George Tynes. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mike Fieberkorn and Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. Burial at Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. MEMORIALS: St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. James Lutheran School, or Good Samaritan Home. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary