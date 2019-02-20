Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Stucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Stevens "Betty Lou" Stucker


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Stevens "Betty Lou" Stucker Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Stevens Stucker, 87, of Quincy, died at 6:16 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home.

Betty Lou was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Portsmouth, Va., a daughter of George William and Virginia Freund Tynes. She married Earl L. Stevens in 1952. He preceded her in death. On Jan. 1, 1977, she married Dean B. Stucker in Quincy. He survives.

Betty Lou was a 1948 graduate of Churchland High School in Portsmouth and a 1951 graduate of King Daughters Hospital School of Nursing. She moved to Quincy in 1959 and was employed for a total of 20 years by Blessing and St. Mary Hospital. From 1979 to 1989 she was a resident of Sycamore, Ill., where she was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and chairman of the Christian Women's Club. She had been a receptionist for H&R Block for 11 years. In Quincy, she was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church and Katie's Ladies.

In addition to her husband, survivors are five children, Cary Glen "Skip" (Connie) Stevens of Quincy, Michael T. (Micheria Dick) Stevens of Frisco, Texas, Michelle A. (Glenn Hayhurst) Colson of Fenton, Mo., Diane Andrews of Chesterfield, Mo., and Duane M. Stucker of Dickinson, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one more due in March; a sister, Dorothy A. (Richard) Riley of Pungoteague, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Ann Stucker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and sisters-in-law, Carol Tynes of Iberville, Miss., and Ruth Ann Brink-Valentine of Seattle, Wash.; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Greg Stevens; a grandson, David Stevens; and a brother, George Tynes.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mike Fieberkorn and Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. Burial at Greenmount Cemetery.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church.

MEMORIALS: St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. James Lutheran School, or Good Samaritan Home.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors.

WEBSITE: hansenspear.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now