QUINCY -- Ellen Jo Grossman Goldenberg, 83, of Quincy, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. in Good Samaritan Home of Quincy. She was born Aug. 18, 1936, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Abram and Annette Kaplan Grossman. Ellen was a 1953 graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Drake University in 1957 and went on to receive a Master of Social Work (MSW) degree from University of Illinois-Chicago and a second Master's from Northeastern University in Inner City Studies. In her earlier years of employment, she worked for the Cook County Department of Public Assistance and later, the Chicago Housing Authority. She went on to become an experienced Certified Travel Consultant. At one time, she owned and operated her own agency in Evanston, Ill. Ellen moved from Chicago to the St. Petersburg, Florida area before returning home to Quincy. As her career as a Certified Travel Consultant suggests, Ellen had a love of travel and had the opportunity to take many trips abroad, several cruises, and plenty of domestic trips as well. Ellen was a member of the B'Nai Sholom Temple in Quincy. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials to B'Nai Sholom Fund for Valley of Peace Cemetery. Private graveside services will be held at Valley of Peace Cemetery. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2020