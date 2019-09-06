|
|
Mrs. Ellen Ruth Stillflew, 96, of rural Barry, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born June 7, 1923, in Ashburn, Mo., to Roy and Demple (Tompkins) Cluck. They preceded her in death. She married Russell W. Stillflew on Dec. 4, 1949, in Springfield, Mo. He preceded her in death Aug. 1, 1993. Survivors include a son, Stephen Stillflew, of rural Barry; two granddaughters, Amanda Stillflew of rural Barry and Stephanie Castleberry of Barry; two grandsons, Thomas Russell Robinson of New Canton, Ill., and Timothy James Robinson, of Quincy; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chet Cluck; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Stillflew. Ellen helped her husband farm, and she loved animals. She was constantly working and enjoyed her gardening and taking care of her yard. When she did slow down, she enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles and crocheting. One of her favorite activities was going shopping with her daughter-in-law. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Quincy Humane Society. Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at kirganfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019