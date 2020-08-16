|
Elmer A. "Artie" Holt, 74, of Kirksville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at North East Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Artie was born in Kirksville on July 9, 1946, a son of Johnnie "Red" and Evelyn (Creason) Holt. He married Marcia C. Waller on Feb. 8, 1985, in Quincy, Ill., and she survives. In his free time, Artie liked to coon hunt, loading his children in the car to go mushroom hunting with his son John and playing softball with his girls. One of his fondest memories was sled riding with his wife, Marcia. He looked forward to weekends with friends barbecuing and having a drink. Most of all, Artie and Marcia enjoyed their time with their children and grandchildren. He lived his life to the fullest, and now he is free. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Angie (Troy) Kite, Tracy (Terry) Garrett, Lisa Deming, Heather (Shawn) Tarpein, Rebecca (Denton) Bowen, Jennifer (Jayson) Erke, John Holt and Rose (David) Bowens; 32 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary (Fred) Schultz; brother-in-law, Chuck Waller; honorary brothers, Rusty and Todd Miller; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Roger and Ferol Waller; sister, Dixie (Don) Anthony; two brothers, Harold and Darrold McDonald; sister-in-law, Ella Means; son-in-law, Devin Deming; and uncle, Ron Holt Sr. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be in Greenmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020