Elnora L. Urton, 83, of Canton, passed away at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Loft in Canton. She was born March 30, 1937, in Golden to Gerhard and Anna (Ihnen) Saathoff. She married Paul L. Urton on Sept. 21, 1958, in Golden. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2007. Elnora also was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are four children, Gary (Stacey) Urton of Weedville, Pa., Bruce Urton of Canton, Todd (Judy) Urton of Canton, and Julie (David) Strevils of Church Hill, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Amanda Urton, Anthony Baker, Jacob (Sabrina) Urton and Arley Urton; five stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild, Gabriel Urton; one brother, Johnny (Elaine) Saathoff of Quincy; and one sister, Verna (the late Donald) Shephard of Clayton. Elnora enjoyed sewing, gardening, and watching and feeding her birds and squirrels. She had an interest in eagles. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Sedgwick Funeral Homes and Crematory in Canton, with Pastor Curtis Atchley officiating. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at sedgwickfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 17 to June 19, 2020