Eloise M. DeVerger, 92, of Quincy, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born March 28, 1928, in Dardenelle, Ark., the daughter of Floyd and Pollie (Cossey) Phillips. She married Eugene DeVerger on April 10, 1948, in Wyatt, Mo. He preceded her in death in 1977. Eloise worked in housekeeping at Sunset Home for 26 years, retiring in 1993. She was a longtime member of Faith Assembly of God Church. Eloise loved listening to gospel music. She kept a song in her heart by humming her favorite tunes. When she was able, she loved being with "her church family." She cherished memories made by time spent with her family. Survivors include two children, Debra Webster and Cliff DeVerger, along with his wife, Patsy, all of Quincy; grandchildren, Chad DeVerger and his wife, Shana, Jessica Webster, David Webster, Clifford DeVerger and his wife, Peggy, Mike DeVerger, Steven DeVerger and Michelle DeVerger; brother, Vernon Phillips; sister, June Fuller and her husband, Grady; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Eloise was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Allen DeVerger; and sisters, Syble Ridenour and Aldena Prayor, and Hannah Phillips in infancy. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, family services will be private. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during Eloise's illness and during this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Faith Assembly of God Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020