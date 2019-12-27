|
Emerson L. Fehlberg, 96, of Quincy, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Emerson was born May 4, 1923, in Quincy, to Louis and Florence Simmonds Fehlberg. He married June C. Pierce on July 31, 1942, in Eugene, Ore. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2019. Emerson proudly served his country in the U.S. Army under Gen. George Patton in the 11th Armored Division Band. In later years, he designed a wheel for American tanks that was comparable to the Russians'. It was dismountable in the field, even under fire, which proved to be very advantageous for his comrades. Professionally, Emerson went on to work as a product design engineer, and later as a sales engineer, at Electric Wheel. Emerson was a talented sax player, clarinet player and woodworker, serving as the lead alto sax in most of the local bands. He also enjoyed playing tennis and photography. Emerson was an active and energetic man who will be deeply missed. Emerson was Evangelical by faith and was a member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy, having served as president of Salem with the Rev. Dr. Harley Krieger in the 1960s. Survivors include a son, Bruce Fehlberg of Quincy; and three grandchildren, Angela Johnson (Lars), Adam Fehlberg and Noah Fehlberg. In addition to his wife, Emerson was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet C. Fehlberg; and a son, Keith David Fehlberg. A private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019