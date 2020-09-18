Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emersyn Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emersyn R. Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emersyn R. Lee Obituary
Emersyn Rayne Lee, of Springfield, went home into Jesus' arms at 11:39 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, shortly after she was born.

She is the daughter of Ryan and Kelle (Morrison) Lee.

She is survived by her parents; adoring big sister, Ellyson Lee; grandparents, Brad and Linda Morrison of Quincy and Robert and Natalie Lee of Virginia; aunts and uncles, Michelle (Cris) Merta of West Lafayette, Ind., Kristin (Brad) Adams of Quincy, Kelsey (Joel) Gardner of Olney, and Katie (Dylan) Holloway of Rock Falls; and cousins, Kinsley and Brynleigh Adams and Ava and Charlotte Merta.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Victoria Grace Lee.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Church.

Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes School in memory of Emersyn Rayne Lee.

CDC Protocol shall be followed.

Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emersyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -