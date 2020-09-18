|
Emersyn Rayne Lee, of Springfield, went home into Jesus' arms at 11:39 p.m. Sept. 10, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, shortly after she was born. She is the daughter of Ryan and Kelle (Morrison) Lee. She is survived by her parents; adoring big sister, Ellyson Lee; grandparents, Brad and Linda Morrison of Quincy and Robert and Natalie Lee of Virginia; aunts and uncles, Michelle (Cris) Merta of West Lafayette, Ind., Kristin (Brad) Adams of Quincy, Kelsey (Joel) Gardner of Olney, and Katie (Dylan) Holloway of Rock Falls; and cousins, Kinsley and Brynleigh Adams and Ava and Charlotte Merta. She was preceded in death by her sister, Victoria Grace Lee. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Church. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes School in memory of Emersyn Rayne Lee. CDC Protocol shall be followed. Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
