QUINCY -- Emily Faith Flora, 18, of Quincy died at 6:53 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Hancock County. Emily was born Sept. 1, 2000, in St. Louis, a daughter of Jashuwa Hawkins and Dian Flora. She attended Quincy Senior High School. Emily loved to go horseback riding, enjoyed barrel racing, team sorting actives, and was a member of the Quinsippi 4-H Club. She was a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Emily also knew no stranger, and was a social butterfly. Emily is survived by her mother, Dian, of Quincy; her brother, Jared (Kelly) Flora, of Quincy; a nephew, Ignatius "Iggy" Flora; her aunt, Nancy (Joe) Erskine, of Park Ridge, Ill.; cousins, Chris, Connor, and Allison Erskine; numerous other family members and friends; her beloved horse, Spirit; and her precious dogs, Dewey and Izzy. Emily was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Daniel and Virginia Flora, and a great-aunt Roberta Benge. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Adams County Fair Horse Barn. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019