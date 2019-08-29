Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Flora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Faith Flora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Faith Flora Obituary
Emily Faith Flora, 18, of Quincy, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 6:53 p.m. in Hancock County.

Emily was born Sept. 1, 2000, in St. Louis, the daughter of Jashuwha Hawkins and Dian Flora.

She attended Quincy Senior High School. Emily loved to go horseback riding, enjoyed barrel racing, team sorting activities and was a member of the Quinsippi 4-H Club. She was a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Emily also knew no stranger and was a social butterfly.

Emily is survived by her parents, Jashuwha Hawkins and Dian Flora, both of Quincy; two brothers, Jared (Kelly) Flora and Cayleb Cole Hawkins, both of Quincy; a nephew, Ignatius "Iggy" Flora; paternal grandparents, Laveda Irene and Alfred Lee Mason of Quincy; four aunts, Shari L. Williams, Angela R. Washburn, Colita J. Hawkins, all of Quincy, and Nancy (Joe) Erskine, of Park Ridge, Ill.; cousins, Chris, Connor and Allison Erskine; numerous other family members, cousins and friends; her beloved horse, Spirit; and her precious dogs, Dewey and Izzy.

She loved all the attention she got from her father, aunts, and cousins. She was truly loved by many.

Emily was preceded in death by her grandfather, Johnny Garfield Hawkins; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Virginia Flora; and a great-aunt Roberta Benge.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Adams County Fair Horse Barn.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now