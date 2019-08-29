|
Emily Faith Flora, 18, of Quincy, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 6:53 p.m. in Hancock County. Emily was born Sept. 1, 2000, in St. Louis, the daughter of Jashuwha Hawkins and Dian Flora. She attended Quincy Senior High School. Emily loved to go horseback riding, enjoyed barrel racing, team sorting activities and was a member of the Quinsippi 4-H Club. She was a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Emily also knew no stranger and was a social butterfly. Emily is survived by her parents, Jashuwha Hawkins and Dian Flora, both of Quincy; two brothers, Jared (Kelly) Flora and Cayleb Cole Hawkins, both of Quincy; a nephew, Ignatius "Iggy" Flora; paternal grandparents, Laveda Irene and Alfred Lee Mason of Quincy; four aunts, Shari L. Williams, Angela R. Washburn, Colita J. Hawkins, all of Quincy, and Nancy (Joe) Erskine, of Park Ridge, Ill.; cousins, Chris, Connor and Allison Erskine; numerous other family members, cousins and friends; her beloved horse, Spirit; and her precious dogs, Dewey and Izzy. She loved all the attention she got from her father, aunts, and cousins. She was truly loved by many. Emily was preceded in death by her grandfather, Johnny Garfield Hawkins; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Virginia Flora; and a great-aunt Roberta Benge. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Adams County Fair Horse Barn. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019