QUINCY -- Emily Jean Crihfield Veach, 102, of Quincy, died April 12, 2020, in her home at Curtis Creek Retirement Community. She was born June 28, 1917, in Atlanta, Ill., a daughter of Philip and Bess Taylor Crihfield. On August 24, 1940, she married Roger M. Veach, who died on Jan. 21, 2006. Emily graduated with a business degree from the University of Illinois in 1935 where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta social sorority. She worked at State Farm in Bloomington, Ill., for a year before moving to Quincy following her marriage. Starting in 1942 Emily kept the books for the Jean & John Shop, a children's clothing store at 622 Maine in Quincy. Helped by Roger, they continued this until they bought the business in 1955 with Emily serving at President while Roger continued his full time work at Gates Radio/Harris. Emily successfully ran all aspects of the business until they decided that the time was right to sell it in 1965. There are many wonderful memories of the years that the family was involved with in this business endeavor. Through the years, Emily was active in her daughters' activities, Quincy Service League and Chapter F PEO. She and Roger were very involved at Vermont Street United Methodist Church especially in the early 50s when the current church building was erected. She enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles, being a grammar expert, making summer trips to Minnesota and fall trips to Vermont and New Hampshire, being a "snow bird" in both Coronado, Calif., and Sun City West, Ariz., but most of all she loved time with her family anywhere. Emily and Roger shared a love of music of all kinds, but especially loved big bands and jazz. They traveled the Midwest to be part of the festivals. Survivors include one daughter, Suzanne Duker of Quincy; four grandchildren, Steve Holzgraefe (Debbie) of Prior Lake, Minn., Doug Duker (Laura) of Gurnee, Ill., Beth Holzgraefe Allender (Mark) of Champaign, Ill., and Mark Duker (Jen) of Naperville, Ill.; eight great-grandchildren, Erica Allender of Rochester, Minn., Ian Allender (Sally) of Champaign, Ill., Audrey and Eliza Allender of Champaign, Drew and Ben Duker of Gurnee, Maddie and Josh Duker of Naperville. Emily was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Richard Holzgraefe; and a son-in-law, Paul Duker. For Emily, losing her daughter Pam was life's greatest sadness. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Curtis Creek Retirement Community for the kind attention they gave to Emily and especially Janell Gordon who became Emily's special friend in her final days. There will be no visitation or service at this time. The family will celebrate Emily's life at a later time. Memorials to Vermont Street United Methodist Church, 818 Vermont, Quincy, IL 62301. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020