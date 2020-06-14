|
|
Emma "Ruth" Ayers, 87, passed away at the Fred and Harriet Taylor nursing home in Bath, N.Y., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, due to COVID-19, Alzheimer's disease and visitation restrictions that hastened her failure to thrive. Ruth was born July 23, 1932, in Canton, Mo., to Frank and Emma Claressa Smith. Ruth spent many years in Canton and then moved to St. Louis in 1992. She was a musician who shared her talents, serving as music director and organist/pianist for churches in Canton and in St. Louis. She played for many events, including weddings, funerals, graduation ceremonies, musicals and pageants. She was a dedicated member and accompanist for the Canton Festival Theatre in Canton and the River City Pops in St. Louis. She did not hesitate to share her much-sought-after knowledge of music with adults and children alike. Ruth was civic-minded and donated her time and money to those causes that empowered women, and that promoted equal rights, environmental protections and health care for all. Ruth relocated to Bath in 2011 to be near her daughter, as she needed assistance with mobility and health care. Her endearing personality, sharp wit, musical talent and generosity earned her many new friends. As one of her friends at the nursing home said, "I didn't know your mother for very long, but she just 'zapped' me, and I loved her … God bless her sweet soul." Survivors include her five children, Debbie (Kevin) Carr of Franklin, Maine, Donna Ayers of Raytown, Mo., Steve (Cindy) Ayers of Canton, Mo., Paul (Blanca) Ayers of Conway, Ark., and Diana "Ti" Ayers of Bath; her beloved cat, Pumpkin; grandchildren, Lucas, Janell, Logan, Landon, Brad, Wesley, Jordan, Drew, Rudy, Max and Sebastian; and great-grandchildren, Braylin, Paycen, Vinson, Avery, Addison, Elliot, Ella Jo, Dawson, Asher and Leo. She was "Aunt Ruth" to Sybil and Kent, Joan, Bill and Bob. Her vested interest in each of them helped shape their lives in some way, and they are better for having known her. She was predeceased in death by her ex-spouse; and her brother, Joseph T. Smith. To honor Ruth's memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Southern Poverty Law Center, , Planned Parenthood of the Southern Finger Lakes or Sierra Club. Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath is handling arrangements. Condolences may be made at fagansfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020