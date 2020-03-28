|
Emma J. Scheufele, 88, of Quincy, passed away at 8:37 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.
The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support at this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly, or through the funeral home.
Emma was born July 17, 1931, in Quincy, to Frank and Hattie Pfaffe Slater.
She married Raymond "Red" Scheufele on Dec. 2, 1950, in Quincy. He preceded her in death July 28, 1976.
Survivors include three children, Donna Spilker (Gary) of Quincy, Patricia Harris (Gary) of Quincy and Russell Scheufele of Quincy; four grandchildren, Steve Spilker (Amanda), Craig Spilker (Misty), Gary Kent, Jr., and Kevin Harris (Wendy); 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Herman "Herky" Slater (Kathy) of Rayham, Mass., and Stanley Slater (Kathy) of Granby, Mo.; two sisters, Elsie Wassell of Pittsfield, Ill., and Linda Ruch (Floyd) of St. Joseph, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Frank Slater, Harold Slater, Don Slater, Ralph Slater and Cletus "Tony" Slater; and six sisters, Dorothy Morley, Mildred Hutson, Delores Warren, Hattie Hibbard, Gertrude Winking and Barb Clifford.
Emma first worked at Motorola, and later as a dietary aide at Good Samaritan Home.
In her younger years, Emma enjoyed bowling. Most of all, she always cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020