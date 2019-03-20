|
NEW LONDON, Mo. -- Emmet E. Murfin, 62, of New London, died at 6:14 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Emmet was born April 15, 1956, in Englewood, Calif., a son of Emmet B. and Viola Cockery Murfin. Emmett married Debra Tournear. She preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2008. He is survived by his mother, Viola Murfin; one son, Eric (Trilby) Murfin; two brothers, Roger Murfin and Kevin Murfin; five sisters, Vivian (Roger) Beadles, Lisa (Brent) Fekete, Laura (Rick) Byers, Shelley (Michael) Stambaugh and Carla Murfin; and three grandchildren, Shawn Murfin, Dakota Murfin and Debra J. Murfin. His father and a daughter, Helen Murfin, preceded him in death. SERVICES: 11 a.m. at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal with the Rev. Milton Baumgardner officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. March 21, 2019, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Missouri EMS Funeral Team. ARRANGEMENTS: Grand View Funeral Home. WEBSITE: grandviewfuneral.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019