Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
573-221-6313
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Grand View Funeral Home
11116 Highway 61
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmet Murfin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmet E. Murfin


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emmet E. Murfin Obituary
NEW LONDON, Mo. -- Emmet E. Murfin, 62, of New London, died at 6:14 a.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Emmet was born April 15, 1956, in Englewood, Calif., a son of Emmet B. and Viola Cockery Murfin. Emmett married Debra Tournear. She preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2008.

He is survived by his mother, Viola Murfin; one son, Eric (Trilby) Murfin; two brothers, Roger Murfin and Kevin Murfin; five sisters, Vivian (Roger) Beadles, Lisa (Brent) Fekete, Laura (Rick) Byers, Shelley (Michael) Stambaugh and Carla Murfin; and three grandchildren, Shawn Murfin, Dakota Murfin and Debra J. Murfin.

His father and a daughter, Helen Murfin, preceded him in death.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal with the Rev. Milton Baumgardner officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. March 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Missouri EMS Funeral Team.

ARRANGEMENTS: Grand View Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: grandviewfuneral.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now