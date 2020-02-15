|
|
|
Emory S. Quesenberry, Jr, 87, of Carthage, formerly of Hamilton, died Feb. 13, 2020 at Elms Care Center, Macomb. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Printy Funeral Home, Carthage. Burial with military rites will be in Keokuk National Cemetery, Keokuk, Iowa. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. A Masonic service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Feb. 15, 2020